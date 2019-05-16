  • Sunshine, pleasant temperatures for bulk of Thursday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Grab an outdoor lunch Thursday as sunshine and pleasant temperatures settle into the area for the bulk of the day.

    Clouds will increase toward evening ahead of our next system that will bring rough weather to parts of the area late Thursday night and Friday.

    Two rounds of showers and storms will be possible Friday.

    Wet roads due to pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible for the Friday morning commute. Then, be on the lookout for another round of storms possible later in the day.

    Any of the storms could bring gusty winds and hail.

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking this system now and watching for ingredients which could produce strong to severe storms.

