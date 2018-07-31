Police are investigating after a student threatened to shoot up West Mifflin High School on the first day of classes.
Marlisa Goldsmith is working to learn more about the threat and how the school is responding, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
In a recorded message sent to parents Tuesday morning, West Mifflin Area School District Assistant Superintendent Mark Hoover said the student wrote a Facebook post on a pair of community-oriented pages making the threat.
He said he received information about the post Tuesday morning, and within the hour the student had been identified and West Mifflin police began an investigation.
The student was not identified, nor did he offer more detail about the threat.
