  • Surveillance cameras capture man robbing South Hills bank

    Updated:

    CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who robbed a South Hills bank.

    It happened at the Dollar Bank on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard, not far from a bus stop and near Routes 88 and 19.

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., the robber's quick moves that stunned the people inside.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories