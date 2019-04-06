HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Hopewell Township are trying to track down the person who burglarized a home after smashing a window early Saturday morning.
Surveillance video shows the masked intruder using a hammer to shatter the window about 4 a.m., then going inside the home on Grand Avenue.
Related Headlines
Police said the person got away with a jewelry box.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The person is believed to be a white male who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has a medium build, according to police.
The people who live in the home were inside at the time, but they were not harmed, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Township Police Department at 724-378-0557 or the Beaver County Dispatch non-emergency line at 724-775-0880.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}