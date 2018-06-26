0 Surveillance video shows drive-by shooting moments before Antwon Rose was shot

Target 11's Rick Earle has just obtained surveillance video showing the drive-by shooting in North Braddock 13 minutes before Antwon Rose was shot by police in East Pittsburgh.

Channel 11 just received the video from a law enforcement source. We believe this is the third video showing the drive-by shooting in North Braddock.

Police have said Antwon Rose and a 17-year-old were in the back seat.

Our police sources tell Channel 11 the shooting happens as the second car approaches the corner and makes a left hand turn.

It's tough to see exactly what happened.

This is believed to be a third video of the drive-by shooting. Channel 11 knows of two others -- one from a Port Authority bus and one from a borough camera.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala told us last week videos provided good evidence of what happened there.

It was 13 minutes later that East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld pulled over that car and Antwon Rose and a 17-year-old began to run.

As we know now, Rose was shot three times by that officer and died.

The 17-year-old was arrested Monday night and will be charged in relation to the drive-by, though we don't know what the charges will be.

