  Surveillance video shows mom kicking in school bus door, breaking glass

    Updated:

    AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Channel 11 has exclusively obtained school bus surveillance video that shows a Beaver County mother kicking in a school bus door and breaking the glass.

    Police told Channel’s 11 Amy Marcinkiewicz the incident happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. when the kids were getting off the bus at Sixth and Melrose.

    According to police, she was upset that the bus driver was yelling at her son.

    She waited until three kids got off the bus and then confronted him, police said.

    The conversation got heated and when the bus driver told her he was closing the door, that's when police said she used her foot and kicked it in, breaking the glass in the door.

