Survey: Distracted drivers are putting first responders at risk

A new survey from the National Safety Council shows careless and sometimes distracted drivers are putting those who are trying to help even more at risk.
Another finding in the survey was that 16-percent of drivers admit they've either struck or nearly struck a first responder or emergency vehicle stopped on or near the road.
