PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County police have filed additional criminal charges against a Pittsburgh man who they believe is responsible for several smash-and-grab thefts throughout Allegheny County Parks.
PHOTOS: Police: Man broke into vehicles at Allegheny Co. parks for four months
Andre Jennings is accused of breaking into parked cars in North Park and South Park throughout the summer months, stealing purses, cash and credit cards, police said.
According to court paperwork, he used the victims' credit cards at multiple retail stores in the greater Pittsburgh area and racked up thousands of dollars' worth of charges.
As Channel 11 previously reported, Jennings had been arrested over the summer and accused in similar crimes.
After talking with additional witnesses and reviewing new surveillance footage, police filed nearly two dozen additional charges, including felony conspiracy-access device fraud, misdemeanor theft from a motor summary vehicle and criminal mischief.
