    DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One of the two men accused in the 2017 death of a Vandergrift woman will face a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday. 

    Police accused Walter Cable, 25, and another man Devin Akamichi, 25, of killing Ronny Cable, the 34-year-old mother of two.  The two Cables are not related. 

    Both are charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse.  Walter Cable, who faces a hearing Monday, is also charged with robbery. 

    Ronny Cable went missing in February 2017.  Her burned remains were found in a remote, wooded area of Derry Township in March, investigators said. 

    Ronny Cable

    Police said Akamichi confessed details of the brutal murder.

    Akamichi allegedly told detectives that the three were hanging out at a bar, and Walter came up with a plan to rob and kill Ronny.

