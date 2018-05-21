DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One of the two men accused in the 2017 death of a Vandergrift woman will face a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday.
Police accused Walter Cable, 25, and another man Devin Akamichi, 25, of killing Ronny Cable, the 34-year-old mother of two. The two Cables are not related.
Both are charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse. Walter Cable, who faces a hearing Monday, is also charged with robbery.
Ronny Cable went missing in February 2017. Her burned remains were found in a remote, wooded area of Derry Township in March, investigators said.
Police said Akamichi confessed details of the brutal murder.
Akamichi allegedly told detectives that the three were hanging out at a bar, and Walter came up with a plan to rob and kill Ronny.
