Suspect did not know victim in deadly shooting outside local bar

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - The man shot and killed outside a Lawrence County bar over the weekend was out celebrating a new contracting job.
According to New Castle police, David Williams shot Joe Kelosky three times near Double D's Cafe on East Washington Street early Saturday morning.
Kelosky was a father of two small children and did not know Williams.
Police say what started it had nothing to do with the suspect or victim and that 15 minutes before closing time, a fight broke out between two women over a Facebook post.
Police told Channel 11 the women got into a fist fight inside the bar, then the fight spilled out into the parking lot.
According to police, other bar patrons started fighting, along with the suspect and victim.
"He (Williams) said the gun fell out of his waistband, they both grabbed for it," Bob Salem, chief of the New Castle Police Department said.
Surveillance video from inside and outside the bar shows the fight. Williams is charged with murder.
