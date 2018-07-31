KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A suspect was identified Tuesday in the shooting death of a teenager Saturday afternoon in Kennedy Township.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Israel Moon, 21, on charges of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license, according to a criminal complaint.
Moon is wanted in the homicide of 18-year-old Jassim Al-Maleky.
Investigators said Al-Maleky, of McKees Rocks, was with several other people watching a fight between two young men when shots were fired into the crowd. Al-Maleky was struck in the back.
Al-Maleky, a recent graduate of Sto-Rox High School, ran to a nearby yard, where he was found by first responders, police said. He died at a hospital.
A witness told police Moon admitted to firing two shots before the gun jammed and said, “I didn’t aim. I just shot randomly.”
