  • Suspect identified in death of teenager after shots fired into group

    Updated:

    KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A suspect was identified Tuesday in the shooting death of a teenager Saturday afternoon in Kennedy Township.

    An arrest warrant has been issued for Israel Moon, 21, on charges of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license, according to a criminal complaint.

    Related Headlines

    Moon is wanted in the homicide of 18-year-old Jassim Al-Maleky.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the latest developments in the case as police search for the suspect -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    Investigators said Al-Maleky, of McKees Rocks, was with several other people watching a fight between two young men when shots were fired into the crowd. Al-Maleky was struck in the back.

    STORY: Teen killed when shots fired into group watching fight

    Al-Maleky, a recent graduate of Sto-Rox High School, ran to a nearby yard, where he was found by first responders, police said. He died at a hospital.

    A witness told police Moon admitted to firing two shots before the gun jammed and said, “I didn’t aim. I just shot randomly.”

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories