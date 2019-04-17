PITTSBURGH - Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting at a home in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood.
Robert Harper is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old Mark Jackson, who was found dead April 8 in a home on Winfield Street.
According to a criminal complaint, Harper is believed to have fired the fatal shot through a door.
Witnesses told police Harper showed up at the house demanding to see Jackson and then stormed up to the third floor.
When Jackson opened the door and saw Harper, he immediately slammed the door before he was shot, the complaint said.
Surveillance video captured the moments before and after Jackson was shot and killed. Police said Harper can be seen leaving the home.
