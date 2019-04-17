  • Suspect identified, still on run after deadly shooting at Pittsburgh home

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting at a home in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood.

    Robert Harper is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old Mark Jackson, who was found dead April 8 in a home on Winfield Street.

    Related Headlines

    According to a criminal complaint, Harper is believed to have fired the fatal shot through a door.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County News. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Witnesses told police Harper showed up at the house demanding to see Jackson and then stormed up to the third floor.

    When Jackson opened the door and saw Harper, he immediately slammed the door before he was shot, the complaint said.

    Surveillance video captured the moments before and after Jackson was shot and killed. Police said Harper can be seen leaving the home.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories