PITTSBURGH - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a bar in Duquesne has been arrested.
According to a release by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department, Carl Jones, 27, of the Hill District was taken into custody Tuesday morning at an apartment building on Dinwiddie Street.
Related Headlines
Jones surrendered after police sent a K9 officer into the apartment.
Jones has been wanted since Aug. 13 for the shooting death of Donnell Demery, 54, at 1313 Bar. The two got into a verbal argument earlier in the evening. Investigators said Jones left the bar but returned to shoot and kill Demery.
The sheriff’s department said Jones was also wanted for a parole violation related to firearms charges from 2011 and 2016, the release said.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 Ohio children missing, believed to be in danger
- Police search for man after attempted child abduction in Brownsville
- Man robbed, pistol-whipped while walking in South Side
- RAW VIDEO: Husband reveals baby gender using voice of late father-in-law
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}