  Suspect in deadly bar shooting taken into custody

    PITTSBURGH - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a bar in Duquesne has been arrested.

    According to a release by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department, Carl Jones, 27, of the Hill District was taken into custody Tuesday morning at an apartment building on Dinwiddie Street.

    Jones surrendered after police sent a K9 officer into the apartment.

    Jones has been wanted since Aug. 13 for the shooting death of Donnell Demery, 54, at 1313 Bar. The two got into a verbal argument earlier in the evening. Investigators said Jones left the bar but returned to shoot and kill Demery.

    The sheriff’s department said Jones was also wanted for a parole violation related to firearms charges from 2011 and 2016, the release said.

