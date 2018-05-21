  • Suspect in shooting death of Officer Brian Shaw due in court

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The man accused in the shooting death of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw will be in court Monday. 

    Rahmael Holt and his defense team will face a judge for a status and discovery hearing. 

    In November 2017, investigators said Holt shot at Shaw when he tried to pull over a vehicle he was riding – killing him.  Holt was arrested in Pittsburgh after a massive manhunt. 

    The district attorney is seeking the death penalty in the case

    During Holt’s last court hearing, a judge approved a request from Holt’s lawyers to hire a private investigator to prepare arguments on why he should not get the death penalty.

    That private investigator will be paid for by Westmoreland County taxpayers. 

    WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca will be in the courtroom for the testimony. She will have the developments on Channel 11 News at Noon. 

     

