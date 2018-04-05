WILMINGTON TWP., Pa. - An officer-involved shooting has ended with one person dead in Lawrence County.
A heavy police presence can still be seen on Lonely Lane in Wilmington Township.
Authorities confirm to Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz that the situation is secure and the police officer sustained minor injuries.
The suspect was hit and died from his injuries.
Investigators are looking into whether this is related to an earlier and separate shooting in Union Township.
