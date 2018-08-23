0 Suspect silent in court as victims recount massive Jeannette fire that killed 1

The granddaughter of a woman killed in a massive April fire in Jeanette was emotional in court Thursday as she described the pain she continues to suffer.

Brian Rendon, who is faces homicide charges in connection with the fire, didn’t have anything to say and kept his head down as he was led into district court for the hearing.

“The judge bound the charges over in court today, the most serious of which is murder,” said Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro.

Channel 11 was in the courtroom while investigators and a victim testified about what happened April 9, when the fire killed Shirley Kocherhans and left almost a dozen others homeless.

Kocherhans’ granddaughter, who jumped out of a window to escape the flames, told the court about the back and burn pain she is still dealing with.

“We’re concerned with all the victims’ rights,” said Ciaramitaro. “Not only her, but the other apartment dwellers as well, who lost all of their belongings.”

One investigator who testified said Rendon told him he was smoking a cigarette the day of the fire and threw it in a gas can near a townhome, which Rendon claims ignited the fire.

However, the investigator said it isn’t possible to start a fire like that. And as he questioned Rendon, Rendon allegedly claimed he bought body spray earlier in the day and used it on the porch railing of a townhome and then used a lighter to start the fire.

Investigators also shared details about how surveillance cameras show Rendon in an alley behind the building the day of the fire. Rendon allegedly admitted to police that it was him in the video.

