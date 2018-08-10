Suspect wanted after allegedly trying to force his way into Pittsburgh apartment

An attempted robbery suspect is wanted after allegedly waiting for a victim to open her apartment door, then trying to push his way in.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 30 in Oakland, according to Pittsburgh police.
Police say the suspect followed the woman into her apartment building then followed her. When she opened her door he allegedly attempted to push inside.
Police say he tried to take the victim’s wallet and cellphone, but her roommate who was inside began to scream and the suspect fled.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Zone 4 Police at (412) 422-6520.
