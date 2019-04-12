  • Suspect wanted after shooting, killing man during attempted robbery

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Stowe Township Wednesday night.

    Investigators said Thursday Tomichael Sherrell attempted to rob and then fatally shot Bradley Lucier at a home on Dohrman Street.

    Police were called to the home about 6:30 p.m. and found Lucier suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

    Sherrell is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and firearms violations.

