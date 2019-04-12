STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Stowe Township Wednesday night.
Investigators said Thursday Tomichael Sherrell attempted to rob and then fatally shot Bradley Lucier at a home on Dohrman Street.
Police were called to the home about 6:30 p.m. and found Lucier suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Sherrell is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and firearms violations.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
BREAKING: Police just confirmed the man who was shot multiple times in Stowe twp. has died. He was 23 years old. pic.twitter.com/PdxNS7NBm2— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 11, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Treasury rejects Democrats' request for Trump's tax returns
- Police: New Mexico dad fatally beat daughter, 5, for not doing homework
- People rescued as massive fire tears through apartments
- VIDEO: State lawmaker calls for Mayor Peduto's impeachment over gun bill
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}