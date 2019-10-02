Steel Valley Middle and High School parents are pulling their kids out of classes after students posted pictures and videos of what they believe to be bed bugs in different rooms.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke started making calls about the complaints after those students took to social media.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
It wasn't until Tuesday that the district posted a letter to Facebook saying a "suspected bed bug" was found in the high school and in a middle school student's backpack.
The superintendent said they don't believe this is an infestation, but are treating it as such and have an exterminator coming to the school.
The school district will be closed on Wednesday to clean and treat all the buildings.
- Click here to read the letter from the high school secondary campus principal.
- Click here to read the letter sent from the superintendent.
TRENDING NOW:
- Introducing Pittsburgh's 2019 Best Places to Work
- Suspect in W. Virginia murder, Washington Co. attempted homicide in custody
- Your next beer could cost more: New tax goes into effect for Pennsylvania breweries
- VIDEO: Couple takes matter into own hands when burglar confronts them in their home, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}