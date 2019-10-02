  • Suspected bedbugs close Steel Valley SD Wednesday

    Updated:

    Steel Valley Middle and High School parents are pulling their kids out of classes after students posted pictures and videos of what they believe to be bedbugs in different rooms.

    Channel 11's Erin Clarke started making calls about the complaints after those students took to social media.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    It wasn't until Tuesday that the district posted a letter to Facebook saying a "suspected bedbug" was found in the high school and in a middle school student's backpack. 

    The superintendent said they don't believe this is an infestation, but are treating it as such and have an exterminator coming to the school. 

    The school district will be closed on Wednesday to clean and treat all the buildings. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories