Suspected drug dealer arrested, charged with death of man

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Police said they just took down a dangerous drug dealer in Allegheny County.
Investigators are pinning at least one death on the drugs they say James Johnston was dealing.
Johnston is one of 51 people who have been targeted for drug charges as part of a 10-month investigation we've reported on before, and is still leading to arrests.
Johnston was arrested Tuesday in McKees Rocks, accused of drug delivery that resulted in the death of a McKees Rocks man.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man arrested after allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' polling place
- Kansas mom says woman tried to kidnap her infant at Target
- Police searching for man who escaped during trip for state hospital patients/a>
- VIDEO: Mechanic Accused of Killing Customer With Hammer, Shooting Him, Setting Him on Fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A grand jury investigation led to the charges.
Johnston is one of 51 accused mid-level drug dealers targeted in the roundup that began almost three weeks ago.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said law enforcement made a series of more than 100 drug buys with undercover officers, agents and confidential informants.
Johnston is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}