Suspected thieves caught on camera inside South Fayette home

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. - A team of burglars is wanted for stealing thousands of dollars-worth of valuables from inside two South Fayette homes are on the run.
Police have a lead in the case, pictures of two suspects and a person of interest, but so far have not made any arrests.
Security video shows the two male suspects roaming around inside the homes and the female person of interest lurking outside.
