Suspects caught on camera twice trying to break into New Kensington home

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Two juveniles are accused of trespassing and trying to break into a home in New Kensington on Wednesday.
It was all caught in video by the woman who lives there.
"Are they going to come back? Is somebody else going to come back? Was this a plan?" the homeowner told Channel 11.
She said she was notified about the attempted break-in thanks to her Nest doorbell camera.
"My phone dinged and said there was a person spotted in my yard so I looked at the camera and showed two people coming to my door," she said.
Both suspects were caught by police a short time later. They are being charged as juveniles and their identities are not being released.
"I felt like they were definitely targeting my house because they came directly to my house like they lived there," the homeowner said.
