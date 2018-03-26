  • Suspects charged in deadly attack on cab driver due in court

    

    PITTSBURGH - A motions hearing is scheduled Monday for four men accused in the deadly attack on a cab driver in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood in February 2017.  

    Investigators said 20-year-old King Edwards, 20-year-old Hosea Moore, 18-year-old Christen Glenn and 19-year-old Daniel Russell initially planned to rob a food-delivery driver but instead called a cab that Ramadhan Mohamed was driving.

    Mohamed was robbed and beaten to death.

    All four suspects are charged with homicide, robbery and conspiracy.
     

