WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - Police said one person was arrested and two others are still wanted in connection with a fake check scheme targeting a local farm.
According to investigators, the suspects allegedly stole a check from Trax Farms, created fake checks from it and stole $10,000 from local banks.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
All of the suspects are accused of using their real driver's licenses to steal the money, and officers said they tracked them down using surveillance video.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida spoke with police who said this is not the first time these suspects are believed to have targeted a local business. She'll have those details on Channel 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- FBI looking for three of 33 people federally indicted on drug charges
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- College student uses Snapchat's gender swap feature to catch cop accused of seeking underage hookup
- VIDEO: Triple shooting during graduation party at Airbnb leaves 1 dead
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}