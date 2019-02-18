  • Suspended McCandless police chief expected back at work Monday

    McCANDLESS, Pa. - After months on suspension, the McCandless police chief is expected to return to work Monday.

    Chief David DiSanti had been on administrative leave since Oct. 29 after a female officer came forward, alleging she was mistreated by him because of her gender. Two more women also claimed they experienced inappropriate behavior while he was in charge.

    Details behind the allegations have not been released, but DiSanti was ordered to complete a corrective action plan.

