HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Firefighters were called to a suspicious fire that spread to two homes in Homestead early Thursday morning, officials said.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is talking with neighbors as investigators work to determine what sparked the flames -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Flames and heavy smoke poured from the homes off Hays Street as crews worked to bring the fire under control. A ladder truck was used to fight the fire from above.
Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom about 3:30 a.m.
Officials said both homes were vacant.
A fire marshal is investigating what started the fire.
