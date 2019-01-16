PITTSBURGH - An SUV crashed into a creek behind a thrift store along Saw Mill Run Boulevard.
Emergency crews were called to the Red, White and Blue Thrift Shop just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
This Chevy equinox ends up in the creek behind the red white and blue store along the sawmill run The driver does not look injured #wpxi pic.twitter.com/IaUOaWjzgq— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) January 16, 2019
When our Channel 11 news crew arrived, they found the Chevy Equinox flipped up in the air, resting on its front bumper.
We're working to learn whether the driver or anybody else was hurt.
We're at the scene as crews work to remove the SUV from the creek. Watch Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m. for developing coverage.
