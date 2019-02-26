  • SUV crashes into apartment building

    PITTSBURGH - An SUV crashed into the front of an apartment building early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

    The crash, which was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on Josephine Street, sent residents out of the building.

    One person was taken to a hospital, officials said.

    The building’s residents were able to go back inside the building.

