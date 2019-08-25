An SUV crashed into a home after a woman was shot in Duquesnen, police say.
Police said they were dispatched to Commonwealth Avenue at Duquesne Place around 1:44 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a woman in her early 30s shot in the lower leg. Bystanders were providing emergency first aid.
Police said the woman who was shot was walking home from the store.
Witnesses told police that a car was chasing an SUV on Commonwealth Avenue toward West Mifflin and at least one person was firing a gun at the other vehicle.
The drive of the SUV lost control farther up the street and crashed into a home in West Mifflin, police said. Two men fled from the SUV but were taken into custody after a brief chase.
Police said one of the men was wanted and the other had a "substantial quantity" of suspected heroin on him.
Shell casings and a firearm were recovered.
Police said charges will be filed once the evidence is processed.
Both men are currently in the Allegheny County Jail.
