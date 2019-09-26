UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A woman was inside her Uniontown home on Thursday when an SUV crashed into the home, ending up in her living room.
The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. along Park Avenue.
The driver told police his brakes went out when he drove down a steep hill.
The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The woman said she was hurt but declined to go to the hospital.
She told police she heard a sound and went toward the front of her home, where she saw the SUV coming through her house. She escaped through a side door.
The SUV also hit a gas line. Columbia Gas was called to the scene to secure the line.
Four dogs were inside the home at the time. It's not immediately clear whether the dogs were exposed to the gas.
The homeowner is being assisted by Red Cross. Police are still investigating.
