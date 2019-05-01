PITTSBURGH - An SUV slammed into a house Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood.
The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along Spring Garden Avenue.
Related Headlines
The SUV went off the road and up a small hill before hitting the house, crumbling bricks and knocking out a window.
Further information was not immediately available.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Health Dept. warning about potential measles exposures in Pittsburgh
- Police: Pa. man took 4-year-old, bound her, stuffed her in trunk
- Italy just named this local pizza the best in the country
- VIDEO: Woman arrested after chase, crash into 2 police vehicles
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}