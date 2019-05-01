  • SUV crashes off road, slams into house

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - An SUV slammed into a house Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood.

    The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along Spring Garden Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    The SUV went off the road and up a small hill before hitting the house, crumbling bricks and knocking out a window.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.  CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories