PITTSBURGH - An SUV crashed up against the door to a home Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Friendship neighborhood.
The crash was reported about 7 a.m. on Friendship Avenue.
No one inside the home or the driver of the SUV was hurt, police said.
Inspectors are checking for any structural damage to the home, but police said damage appears to be minimal.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SUV crashed into home along Friendship Ave in Frienship. Suv has been removed. Airbags went off. Both tires flat. Working to get info from Pittsburgh Police right now. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/VkesakDmXR— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 27, 2019
