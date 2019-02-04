Emergency crews were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Aspinwall.
A Channel 11 crew saw an SUV on its side when they arrived at the crash on Center Avenue.
A car is on its side in Aspinwall on Center Ave #WPXI pic.twitter.com/pGiw13nqCg— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) February 4, 2019
Firefighters said that a female occupant was conscious and taken away in an ambulance.
Crews responded to a roll over crash on Center Avenue in Aspinwall. Firefghters on scene say the female occupant was conscious and taken away in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/dIPemNkToR— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) February 4, 2019
