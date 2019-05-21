NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A person was shot at several times early Tuesday morning while in an SUV in New Kensington, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. The SUV could be seen riddled with bullets on Constitution Boulevard, but it’s unclear whether the shooting happened there.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to find out how the victim is doing and whether police have any suspects -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
#BREAKING: Person shot at several times in this SUV. SUV located along Constitution Blvd in New Kensington. Victim taken to hospital. Working to get you info all morning from 4:30-7 a.m. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ijho9KB9SR— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 21, 2019
