  • SUV riddled with bullets after shooting sends 1 to hospital

    Updated:

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A person was shot at several times early Tuesday morning while in an SUV in New Kensington, police said.

    The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. The SUV could be seen riddled with bullets on Constitution Boulevard, but it’s unclear whether the shooting happened there.

    The victim was taken to a hospital.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to find out how the victim is doing and whether police have any suspects -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

