SUV slams into home, wiping out kitchen

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An SUV crashed into a family’s home, wiping out the kitchen early Tuesday morning in Penn Township.
The loud boom shortly after 1 a.m. woke up the family. The impact of the crash on Meadow Court sent a piece of the SUV’s headlight onto the roof, but most of the damage occurred inside the home.
Kitchen cabinets collapsed, the countertop was left mangled, dishware was thrown across the room and water sprayed from a busted pipe.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is talking with the homeowner and working to learn whether the driver will face charges -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
A woman was behind the wheel of the SUV, and the homeowner rushed to help her.
“I was concerned for the driver and went outside, had my stepson call 911. Went outside to see if we could get her out of the car, and was pretty much able to with a little bit of her assistance getting the car doors open and all that,” the homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said.
The driver was taken to a hospital with a bloody nose and scratches.
