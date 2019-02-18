  • SUV slides down hillside in Wilkinsburg

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle over a hillside in Wilkinsburg.

    It happened just after 11:30 a.m. along Swissvale Avenue near Sherman Street.

    Police haven’t said if anyone was injured. 

    Refresh WPXI.com and watch Channel 11 News at Noon for an update.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories