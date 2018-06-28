  • SWAT called after shots fired during attempt to serve warrant for homicide suspect

    PITTSBURGH - Shots were fired as authorities attempted to serve an arrest warrant for a homicide suspect Thursday morning, prompting a SWAT situation, Pittsburgh police said.

    Police and U.S. marshals attempted to serve the warrant shortly after 8 a.m. on Engstler Street in the city’s St. Clair neighborhood, officials said.

    No injuries have been reported.

    A heavy presence of officers is in the area as the situation unfolds.

