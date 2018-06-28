PITTSBURGH - Shots were fired as authorities attempted to serve an arrest warrant for a homicide suspect Thursday morning, prompting a SWAT situation, Pittsburgh police said.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is following the developments for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Police and U.S. marshals attempted to serve the warrant shortly after 8 a.m. on Engstler Street in the city’s St. Clair neighborhood, officials said.
No injuries have been reported.
A heavy presence of officers is in the area as the situation unfolds.
SWAT & lots of Pittsburgh Police are in Fisher Street in St. Clair Village. There are reports of a lot of even more police on Engstler @WPXI pic.twitter.com/IPK5JV6LI4— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 28, 2018
