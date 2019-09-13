  • SWAT called to Millvale after man showed gun to ride-share driver

    Updated:

    MILLVALE, Pa. - A SWAT team was called Friday morning to a street in Millvale after a man showed a ride-share driver a gun, police said.

    Investigators said the man was dropped off at an apartment in the area of Beckert Street. SWAT officers are attempting to get him to come out.

    The police chief said 20 canisters of pepper spray have been used so far in attempts to force the man from the home.

    Nearby residents are being evacuated.

