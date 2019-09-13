MILLVALE, Pa. - A SWAT team was called Friday morning to a street in Millvale after a man showed a ride-share driver a gun, police said.
Investigators said the man was dropped off at an apartment in the area of Beckert Street. SWAT officers are attempting to get him to come out.
NEW: from Millvale police chief —> a man was in a ride share (Uber/lyft) & showed the driver a gun. The driver dropped him off at an apartment & now the SWAT team is trying to get him out. The chief says they have used 20 canisters of pepper spray @WPXI— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) September 13, 2019
The police chief said 20 canisters of pepper spray have been used so far in attempts to force the man from the home.
Nearby residents are being evacuated.
BREAKING: there are a lot of police & an ambulance in Millvale & we can hear someone on a loudspeaker. This is right near Beckert @WPXI pic.twitter.com/qp0t9dq9BJ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) September 13, 2019
