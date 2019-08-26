  • SWAT, police activity in Lawrenceville

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There is police and SWAT activity along 41st Street in Lawrenceville.

    Police tell us there is a man barricaded inside a home.

    Watch 11 at 11 after the game for the latest updates on this breaking story. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories