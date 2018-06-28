MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - A SWAT team and police officers have responded Thursday morning to a street in Mount Oliver.
The heavy presence of officers is in the area of Fisher Street in St. Clair Village.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is following the developments for Channel 11 News at Noon.
SWAT & lots of Pittsburgh Police are in Fisher Street in St. Clair Village. There are reports of a lot of even more police on Engstler @WPXI pic.twitter.com/IPK5JV6LI4— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 28, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Manhunt underway after shots fired at police in Penn Hills
- LIVE UPDATES: Antwon Rose's family attorney plans legal action against Pitt, E. Pittsburgh police
- Criminal complaint against officer Rosfeld says Antwon Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock
- DNA reveals species of creature shot in Montana
- VIDEO: Indiana Teen Dies In Freak Accident While Playing Basketball
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}