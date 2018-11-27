HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - SWAT is on the scene of a reported shooting in Harrison Township that left a woman and a girl injured.
County officials said the shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 40th block of Municipal Drive, Sheldon Park.
Witnesses said the suspect fled into a neighboring apartment. SWAT is on the scene.
Both victims were taken to local trauma centers, and there is no word on their conditions.
This is a developing story. Look for more information on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
