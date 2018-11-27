  • SWAT responding after 2 females shot in Harrison Township

    Updated:

    HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - SWAT is on the scene of a reported shooting in Harrison Township that left a woman and a girl injured.

    County officials said the shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 40th block of Municipal Drive, Sheldon Park.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Witnesses said the suspect fled into a neighboring apartment. SWAT is on the scene.

    Both victims were taken to local trauma centers, and there is no word on their conditions.

    This is a developing story. Look for more information on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories