  • SWAT responds to home in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - SWAT was called out to a Pittsburgh neighborhood after police say a man fired shots through the ceiling of a home right in the path of a mom and two kids.

    Channel 11's Lindsay Ward arrived on the scene around 9 p.m. Monday and reported that the scene appeared to be centered at a building on Spring Garden Avenue near Turtle Way.

    Police said the incident started around around 7:30 p.m. after shots were fired from the first floor of the home up into the second floor.

    Two men were involved and both were taken into custody. 

    Channel 11 also found out a woman and two children were in the home when the shots were fired.

    No one was injured.

     
     

