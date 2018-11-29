SWAT responds to scene in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH - SWAT responded to a scene Thursday afternoon in a residential section of Brighton Heights.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The incident occurred at a three-story frame house the 3400 block of Fleming Avenue. The standoff ended after 2 p.m.
Swat call ended in Brighton Hts: @ least one in custody #wpxi pic.twitter.com/zYaNeZRtqi— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) November 29, 2018
It’s not immediately clear what prompted the SWAT response. Two men have been taken into custody, but it's not clear if they are being charged.
Fleming Avenue as temporarily shut down in the area.
Renee Wallace was at the scene and working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Payless becomes Palessi to prove point in new advertising campaign
- 1,500 customers will lose power Thursday night in planned outage
- VIDEO: University issues hockey pucks to combat active shooters
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}