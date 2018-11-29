  • SWAT responds to scene in Brighton Heights

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - SWAT responded to a scene Thursday afternoon in a residential section of Brighton Heights.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The incident occurred at a three-story frame house the 3400 block of Fleming Avenue. The standoff ended after 2 p.m.

    It’s not immediately clear what prompted the SWAT response. Two men have been taken into custody, but it's not clear if they are being charged.

    Fleming Avenue as temporarily shut down in the area.

    Renee Wallace was at the scene and working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories