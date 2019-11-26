WASHINGTON, Pa. - There is a SWAT situation underway in Washington County.
Pennsylvania State Police told Channel 11 it started around 8 p.m. Monday on Hayes Avenue.
"Come out with your hands up." says the SERT @PSPTroopBPIO Officer. Scene is active on Hayes Avenue in @WashingtonCoun2 #WPXI pic.twitter.com/489UdJnBwq— Gigi (@wpxigigi) November 26, 2019
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
An "incident" involving a stolen vehicle continued when three people ran into an apartment building on that street. Because of the number of people in the building, state police activated the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).
This is the vehicle that just passed us. I just talked to two @PSPTroopBPIO State Troopers who said to stay back. I am across the street from where this is happening. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Ur96izAhL8— Gigi (@wpxigigi) November 26, 2019
SWAT/SERT VEHICLE is back on the scene. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/WAJGenBT4z— Gigi (@wpxigigi) November 26, 2019
They are currently working to clear the building.
No information was provided about anyone being in custody at this time.
This is a developing situation. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest details from this scene.
TRENDING NOW:
- Flames erupt from manhole in downtown Pittsburgh during evening commute
- $12 million tunnel approved in Cranberry Township
- 'Hustlas Don't Sleep' drug trafficking organization taken down by FBI, local police
- VIDEO: How the cost to repair your HVAC system could skyrocket next year
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}