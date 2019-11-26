  • SWAT situation at Washington County apartment building underway

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - There is a SWAT situation underway in Washington County.

    Pennsylvania State Police told Channel 11 it started around 8 p.m. Monday on Hayes Avenue. 

    An "incident" involving a stolen vehicle continued when three people ran into an apartment building on that street. Because of the number of people in the building, state police activated the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

    They are currently working to clear the building. 

    No information was provided about anyone being in custody at this time.

