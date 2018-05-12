  • SWAT situation developing in North Versailles

    Updated:

    There is a SWAT situation developing in North Versailles Friday night. 

    According to police, SWAT units were called to Lincoln Avenue – near Inwood Avenue – off Route 30 around 11 p.m.

    We are working to find out more details regarding this developing situation, for 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.

    The details surrounding the incident are unclear. 

