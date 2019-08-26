  • SWAT situation forces lockdowns in Pittsburgh's West End

    PITTSBURGH - A SWAT situation forced lockdowns Monday afternoon in Pittsburgh's West End, police said.

    The incident was reported about 1 p.m. in the area of Chartiers Avenue and Nittany Street.

    Police said Pittsburgh Langley K-8 was on lockdown, as were the following programs at the Greenway Building: Pittsburgh Classical 6-8, Pittsburgh Gifted Center, Greenway Professional Development Center and Early Childhood Classrooms located at Pittsburgh Classical.

    The lockdowns were lifted and roads that were blocked off reopened by 2 p.m.

    It is unclear what prompted the SWAT situation.

