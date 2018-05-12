  • SWAT situation in North Versailles

    Updated:

    There was a SWAT situation in North Versailles Friday night. 

    According to police, SWAT units were called to Lincoln Avenue – near Inwood Avenue – off Route 30 around 11 p.m.

    One person was transported to the hospital, according to 911 dispatchers. 

    The details surrounding the incident are unclear. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    SWAT situation in North Versailles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man steals car from mechanic, leads state police on cross-county chase

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tires slashed on several vehicles in Crafton

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police looking for man who stole ATM from Shadyside laundromat

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thief uses cutting tools to burglarize stores at Westmoreland Mall