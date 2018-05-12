There was a SWAT situation in North Versailles Friday night.
According to police, SWAT units were called to Lincoln Avenue – near Inwood Avenue – off Route 30 around 11 p.m.
One person was transported to the hospital, according to 911 dispatchers.
The details surrounding the incident are unclear.
