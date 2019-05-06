PATTERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The SWAT team has surrounded a Beaver County home.
Channel 11 has learned crews were called to a home on Steffin Hill Road in Patterson Township around noon Monday.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police haven't released why there were called to the home or if there are any injuries.
WPXI’s Renee Wallace is at the scene working to find out more. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}