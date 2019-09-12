  • SWAT team called to Pittsburgh neighborhood after robbery

    PITTSBURGH - A SWAT team was called Thursday afternoon to Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood after a robbery, officials said.

    Authorities said two men robbed someone at gunpoint and neighbors thought they saw them run into a house in the area of Knox and Moore avenues.

    The SWAT team responded, and the home was searched after police obtained a warrant. However, no one was found inside.

